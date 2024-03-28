North Carolina Vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Sweet 16 matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.

The North Carolina-Alabama winner will advance to the West Region final where they will face the winner of Arizona-Clemson.

The 29-7 Tar Heels reached the second weekend after a first-round win over No. 16 Wagner and a second-round win against No. 9 Michigan State. Meanwhile, the 23-11 Crimson Tide travel to LA after a victory over No. 13 Charleston in the first round and second-round verdict over No. 12 Grand Canyon.

North Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 173.5.

When: Thursday, March 28 at 9:39 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+