The Pac-12 Championship tips off Saturday, and features a pair of teams looking to capture their first crown in quite a while.
Colorado (24-9) entered the tournament as its three seed, and notched an eighth straight win by defeating the Washington State Cougars in the semifinals. Oregon (22-11) advanced after upsetting the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats, serving as the tournaments four seed.
The Buffaloes swept the season series against the Ducks, 2-0, and are 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 140.5.
Here’s how you can watch the Pac-12 Championship at T-Mobile Arena online and on TV.
When: Saturday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports
