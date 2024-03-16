The Pac-12 Championship tips off Saturday, and features a pair of teams looking to capture their first crown in quite a while.

Colorado (24-9) entered the tournament as its three seed, and notched an eighth straight win by defeating the Washington State Cougars in the semifinals. Oregon (22-11) advanced after upsetting the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats, serving as the tournaments four seed.

The Buffaloes swept the season series against the Ducks, 2-0, and are 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 140.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Pac-12 Championship at T-Mobile Arena online and on TV.

When: Saturday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports