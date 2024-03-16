The Pac-12 Championship tips off Saturday, and features a pair of teams looking to capture their first crown in quite a while.

Colorado (24-9) entered the tournament as its three seed, and notched an eighth straight win by defeating the Washington State Cougars in the semifinals. Oregon (22-11) advanced after upsetting the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats, serving as the tournaments four seed.

The Buffaloes swept the season series against the Ducks, 2-0, and are 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 140.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Pac-12 Championship at T-Mobile Arena online and on TV.

When: Saturday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports

Story continues below advertisement

More Basketball:

UNC vs. NC State Live Stream: Watch ACC Championship Online, On TV

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images