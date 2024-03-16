The Boston Bruins are going to continue making roster moves as they approach the Stanley Cup playoffs, but their latest might be one that ends up sticking for awhile.

Johnny Beecher was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis Wednesday, but it was more than just needing an extra body. It gave him another shot at solidifying a spot in Boston’s lineup. He got off to a pretty solid start, too, giving the Bruins exactly what they’ve been missing recently.

“He’s been really good on face-offs all year,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Saturday, per team-provided video. “… It’s how hard he played at both goal lines, hanging on to pucks, creating turnovers, he had a great backcheck. That’s what we want. We want players fighting to stay in the lineup, that are earning their way because they’re pushing the needle in the right direction.”

Beecher won 8-of-11 faceoffs in his first game back up, which was especially important considering it was a low-scoring affair. He helped Boston maintain possession, eventually leading to an advantage in shots and a win. It also led to another opportunity with the Bruins, which will come Saturday at TD Garden.

The 22-year-old intends to continue building on his opportunities.

“It was a huge boost for the confidence moving forward,” Beecher said, per team-provided video. “(Faceoffs are) something they’re going to rely on me for down the stretch. I take a lot of pride in it, so I just gotta stay dialed in and keep going. I talked with coach this morning, got the jitters and nerves out of the way after the first (period). I was a little out of sorts, first game back up, but as the game went on, I got more and more comfortable and got to my game.”

Beecher is expected to play alongside the likes of Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau in Saturday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, but with reinforcements coming in Pat Maroon, it’ll take consistency for him to stick. If he continues playing the way he did Wednesday, though, he should be pivoting that fourth line entering the postseason.