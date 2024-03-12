Bruins Welcome Pat Maroon In Hilarious Social Media Video

The Bruins added physicality before last Friday’s trade deadline, but more importantly, Pat Maroon also made his TikTok debut.

Boston acquired the three-time Stanley Cup champion from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Luke Toporowski and a 2026 sixth-round conditional draft pick, which only gets transferred if Maroon plays in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Players like Charlie Coyle welcomed the addition, and Maroon admitted it gave him “chills” to be on the same team with someone like Brad Marchand, who he’s had his in-game disputes with.

If there were fans who were curious about his fit in Boston, those concerns might have been alleviated after watching him get welcomed by his new teammates on TikTok.

Story continues below advertisement

“So welcoming here in (Boston),” the Bruins captioned.

The video featured Maroon lip-synching “hey” and “how you doing” interspersed with puzzled reactions from Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm. The clip also showed Bruins fans a glimpse of Maroon in the Spoked B.

Maroon is coming off back surgery he underwent last month, but he could make his Boston debut as soon as the end of the month. And it could provide the needed boost the B’s need as they prepare for the postseason.