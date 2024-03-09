BOSTON — The Bruins have made a habit of acquiring former villains to bolster their Stanley Cup playoff runs in recent seasons, with Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi being notable examples from 2023.

Pat Maroon, who joined the club Friday after he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild, is that guy in 2024.

Maroon, in stints with the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning, had a direct hand in ending Boston’s season on multiple occasions. He’s even fought a litany of Bruins, including new teammate Parker Wotherspoon earlier this season. He wasn’t well-liked around these parts prior to the trade, and he knows it.

“I feel like I’m hated here,” Maroon joked Saturday, meeting with the media for the first time since the trade. “No, I’m obviously very excited. It’s an Original Six team, a great opportunity. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the locker room and there’s a great opportunity for us to go achieve our goals and have a great run here.

“… It’s gonna be fun. There’s been a lot of chirps and fighting in the past with these guys, so it’s going to be good to be on the other side. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The “Big Rig” isn’t all that interested in rehashing old rivalries, though. He’s a proven winner whose name is engraved on three Stanley Cups, and he intends on pushing that number to four this season.

He’s committed to the Bruins.

“It gives me chills thinking about it. I’m really looking forward to this,” Maroon said. “I know these fans are very passionate about their sports teams, so I’m really looking forward to putting this jersey on and going out there and playing and working with these guys.”

Maroon won’t be ready to play just yet. He’s recovering from back surgery, and likely won’t make his debut for a few more weeks. In the meantime, he’ll get familiar (and possibly mend some fences) with his new teammates as they look forward to completing the ultimate goal.