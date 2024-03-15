Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Reveals ‘Biggest Goal’ For Next Season

Kendrick Bourne can make an extra $13.5 million over the course of his three-year deal contract with the New England Patriots if he hits all his incentives.

Bourne likely will want to hit those marks, but he has his eyes on other accomplishments than putting more money in his pockets.

Bourne joined the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on the “Pats Interference” podcast Thursday and discussed what he’s looking to achieve the most, which has nothing do with how much he produces on the field.

“I’ve grown here in the first three years, rapidly; just in my personal life, as a football player, and now I want to be a captain. That is my biggest goal this year,” Bourne said, as transcribed by Callahan. “I want to be a leader. Having the young guys out here has shown me that I am impactful. The energy I carry is impactful.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bourne, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL and said he will be ready to go by training camp, took a leadership role already this offseason. He has been working out with teammates DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Bailey Zappe on the West Coast.

Bourne also told Callahan he spent part of this offseason watching the “The Dynasty” docuseries on the Patriots’ two-decade-long run of dominance, which included winning six Super Bowl titles.

That helped sparked other goals for the veteran wideout.

“These next three years, (winning the) Super Bowl is in there, captain, Comeback Player of the Year, different things personally,” Bourne told Callahan. “But ultimately just being the best teammate I can be, just working and helping others.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winning a Super Bowl certainly is a lofty goal for Bourne, especially with the Patriots being nowhere near playoff contention last season.

But if the Patriots do get into the postseason, Bourne has proven he can deliver in those big moments. Bourne recorded seven receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in his only playoff game with the Patriots.