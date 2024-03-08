Kendrick Bourne has expressed his desire throughout the offseason of wanting to return to the New England Patriots next season.

That hasn’t changed for Bourne even with the start of free agency looming next week.

Bourne went on “NFL Total Access” on Thursday night, discussing his contract negotiations with the Patriots and reiterated that New England is the place he wants to play going forward.

“Obviously, it’s a new coach and new situation, but the building itself, the organization itself, what they stand for, has helped me grow, man. It’s some place, they hold a special place in my heart, man. So, I would love to go back,” Bourne said. “Free agency frenzy as we’re all talking about. I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’m excited to know.

“It’s a place that is definitely in the talks. It’s going well so far. We’ll see how far it goes, but just negotiating and how it goes, we’ll see.”

The Patriots reportedly have made a contract offer to Bourne, but he may want to test the open market with the legal tampering period beginning Monday.

Bourne has been a reliable option in a Patriots offense devoid of weapons since joining New England in 2021. The 28-year-old put together the best season of his seven-year career when he first got to New England, recording 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

After being phased out of the offense in 2022, Bourne bounced back in a big way last season and was on pace to outdo his 2021 production. He caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns before having his season come to an end due to a torn ACL in a Week 8 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bourne has said during the offseason he is ahead of schedule when it comes to his injury recovery and added Thursday that famed surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who did surgeries on Tom Brady and Shohei Ohtani, gave him similar news as well.

“He let me know that I’m going to be ready, come in minicamp getting ready and then training camp I’m full go,” Bourne said. “My plan is to play Game 1. And I believe I’m going to be ready.”