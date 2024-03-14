It’s clear where Mac Jones is positioned on the depth chart now that the former New England Patriots quarterback is with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones, who the Patriots shipped this week to the Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round pick, will serve as a backup alongside C.J. Beathard to Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

That will be a much different experience for the 2021 first-round pick. He started 42 games over his three seasons with the Patriots, but was a broken version of himself last season, which led to him getting benched for the final six games.

But as Jones gets set to hold a clipboard and enter a new chapter of his career, does he still view himself as starting quarterback material? The 25-year-old sidestepped the question during his introductory press conference with the Jaguars on Thursday, but did seem willing to accept his reserve role.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about confidence. It’s about putting in the work and doing everything right that you can, and I felt like I did that and I’m going to continue to do that,” Jones told reporters, per team-provided video. “The results may have been there some days and may have not been there the others. But I think the important part for me is sticking to that process like I’ve always done and just trying to get back to that.

“But at the same time, just knowing my role, knowing where I’m at, understanding that this is a great spot for me in my hometown.”

Jones and Lawrence entered the NFL at the same time after sterling collegiate careers. Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft class.

Jones said he has a friendly relationship with his fellow quarterback, but he doesn’t sound like someone gunning for Lawrence’s job.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve known Trevor for a little bit of time here, since high school. We have a few mutual friends and stuff,” Jones said. “I’ve always kept up with him. I have a lot of respect for his game and I’m here to just learn from him, like I said. He’s obviously the captain and he’s a great player and he’s done a lot of good things here. Really, I just want to win.”

The odds of becoming a starter with the Jaguars this season are incredibly slim for Jones — outside of an injury to Lawrence — but it isn’t entirely out of the question for his future.

Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could hit the free-agent market next offseason in hopes of enticing a quarterback-needy team to give him a second chance.

But Jones certainly will have to turn around his career, starting with the Jaguars.

Story continues below advertisement

“I always say be where my feet are and this is a great opportunity for me, like I said, to learn from coach (Doug) Peterson and the staff that he assembled here a few years ago and Trevor and C.J. and guys that have played a lot of football and played really well,” Jones said.” I’m going to do everything I can, like I said, to get the train back on the tracks and get it moving in the right direction.”