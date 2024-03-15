Kendrick Bourne throughout the offseason was adamant that he wanted to come back to the New England Patriots in free agency.

Well, Bourne got exactly what he wanted.

The Patriots reached an agreement Sunday with Bourne on a new contract before the veteran wideout could fully test the open market. Bourne received a three-year deal worth $19.5 million that can go up to $33 million with incentives.

Bourne, who spent the last three seasons with New England, opened up about his decision to return to the Patriots when he joined the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on the “Pats Interference” podcast on Thursday.

“Not really stressing, just knowing what I’m worth, but knowing that’s somewhere I wanted to be. So if that’s what the Patriots felt I was worth, then I was OK with it. (It’s) just negotiating,” Bourne said, as transcribed by Callahan. “So I was really kind of in the unknown, not really calling and stressing. I was just being calm and going through my normal day.”

The Patriots got good value on Bourne’s deal as he showed, when healthy, he can be a key piece in New England’s offense. Bourne, who is on track for training camp after tearing his ACL in Week 8 this past season, put together a career-best campaign in 2021 during his first season with the Patriots by accumulating 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Bourne certainly was willing to accept a more modest deal, knowing that he’s not completely motivated by money.

“(My agent) read it down to me, and I said, ‘I like the deal,'” Bourne told Callahan. “I’m not really chasing a billion dollars. I’m chasing legacy.”

And with his new contract, Bourne will try to build that legacy with the Patriots.