Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was arrested earlier this month for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report obtained by WPRI 12, CBS’ affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island.

WPRI reported Tuesday that Butler was arrested in North Providence on March 16 and charged with one count of DUI on March 21. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

According to the North Providence police report obtained by WPRI 12, police said Butler was “sweating profusely” and smelled of alcohol. When officers asked Butler if he’d been drinking alcohol, he responded, “Just take me to jail.”

Butler was stopped at 3:22 a.m. ET, per the police report. The white Mercedes Benz he was driving was blocking traffic.

Butler’s attorney, John Harwood, reportedly filed a motion to dismiss or suppress the charge citing how Butler said his Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and 14th Amendment rights under the Constitution were violated. Harwood told WPRI when Butler was stopped he wasn’t driving.

Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX after his game-winning interception who was benched in the Super Bowl LII, spent his first four seasons in New England. After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Butler surprisingly signed back with the Patriots in March 2022. However, he was placed on injured reserve in August and released with an injury settlement later that month. Butler did not play a game in his return.

Butler announced his retirement earlier this month.