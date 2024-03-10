Patriots fans might be on the verge of gaining some clarity about one of the greatest mysteries in franchise history.

Now six years removed from Super Bowl LII, there still are more questions than answers about why Malcolm Butler was benched in New England’s narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Most recently, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stiff-armed a question about the infamous decision during an interview for “The Dynasty.”

Butler, now retired, has yet to peel back the curtain either. But that might change next year when the Super Bowl XLIX hero plans to release a book.

“Man, it was just a coach’s decision,” Butler told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on Saturday. “Whenever I drop the book, I’ll put more detail in it. But for the most part, it was a coach’s decision.”

That remark very might have been Butler simply trying to build hype and anticipation for his planned book. After all, it feels like a story would have come out by now if there was one to tell.

But if there are buried details ready to be unearthed, the football world will be eager to receive them. Even Butler’s old Patriots teammates remain in the dark about the costly mistake on football’s biggest stage.