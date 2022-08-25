Patriots Release Malcolm Butler From IR With Injury Settlement

NESN Logo Sign In

Malcolm Butler’s second stint with the New England Patriots officially is over.

The Patriots on Thursday released Butler with an injury settlement, according to the NFL transaction wire. The move came nine days after New England placed the veteran cornerback on season-ending injured reserve.

Butler signed with the Patriots in March, returning to his first NFL home after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and a one-year retirement. The 32-year-old was competing for a roster spot in New England’s competitive cornerback group when he suffered his injury. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported it was a hip injury suffered during the Patriots’ preseason opener.

Butler now is free to sign with any team.

The Patriots also placed Joejuan Williams on IR and later cut Devin Hafford. Their cornerback room currently consists of Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Terrance Mitchell, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel.

New England will play its final preseason game this Friday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots must finalize their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday.

