Malcolm Butler Injury: New Details On Patriots’ Settlement Deal With CB

We now have a clearer picture of the deal that Malcolm Butler and the Patriots agreed to last week.

New England released the veteran cornerback with an injury settlement after the 32-year-old suffered a reported hip injury during a preseason loss to the New York Giants. On Tuesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe offered insight into the deal.

“Source: Patriots and Malcolm Butler came to an injury settlement of $413,333, or the equivalent of 6 game checks,” Volin tweeted. “He is free to sign with another team now, or could come back to the Patriots after 9 weeks. But seems like a long shot.”

So, don’t be surprised if Butler resurfaces sometime this season — but don’t expect him to be in a Patriots uniform. That said, it’s worth noting that Butler’s name still was above his locker Monday with his gear inside. It probably means nothing, but it could mean something.

Butler surprisingly returned to New England during the offseason and was part of a legitimate cornerback competition during training camp. However, he clearly had lost a step and never quite looked like a viable option on the outside.

The Patriots on Tuesday revealed the six cornerbacks who did make the roster, including two rookies: Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade.

New England will begin its regular-season schedule in Miami on Sept. 11 against the Dolphins.