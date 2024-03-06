The Patriots reportedly are seeking to add at least one “elite defender” this offseason, and they could do so in the trade market.

New England used the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, who fits the identity head coach Jerod Mayo wants to establish in his first season as head coach. Analysts project the Patriots to use their massive amount of cap space to improve the offense, but they also could try to sign the top defensive players entering the market like Josh Allen or Chris Jones.

An intriguing player on the market is L’Jarius Sneed. The Kansas City Chiefs used the non-exclusive franchise tag on the cornerback, but they are open to trading the 27-year-old.

Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday cited “a person with direct knowledge” that the Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars expressed interest in trying to acquire Sneed.

The idea of pairing Christian Gonzalez and Sneed would be an alluring one for Mayo and his staff. Kansas City has until July to reach an extension with the four-year corner, who emerged as one of the best players at his position in the past two seasons.

It’s unknown what the price tag is on Sneed, but it likely would cost the Patriots multiple picks to acquire him. But New England does seem intent on trying to add as much talent to the roster after suffering its worst season in three decades.