The Patriots need to get their quarterback room in order, and it wouldn’t hurt to take as many bites of the apple at the position as possible.

New England could take a quarterback with the third overall pick, and it reportedly has plans to add a veteran signal-caller along with a rookie. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe likely don’t have long futures with the team, but director of scouting Eliot Wolf has a lot of options with the No. 3 pick.

But it wouldn’t hurt the Patriots to take two quarterbacks in the NFL draft. Here are five options outside of the first round who emerged from the NFL Scouting Combine. Bo Nix is not included in this list because there’s speculation he could sneak into the first round.

1. Spencer Rattler

The South Carolina product was a popular name at the Senior Bowl, and he continued to make positive strides while in Indianapolis for the combine. While Rattler ran a mediocre 4.95 at the 40-yard dash, he showed solid zip on the ball and gained a solid reception from his podium interviews. Rattler is an intriguing prospect who would be a solid backup option if the Patriots drafted Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.

2. Joe Milton III

Milton came in with a reputation for having a cannon of an arm, and he showed that when he unleashed a pass for over 70 yards at the combine. He also threw a ball 62 mph, too. The Tennessee product has the physical tools that excite scouts and analysts. Milton didn’t do all the tests, so he’ll have an opportunity to show more at his pro day. But if New England simply is seeking upside, Milton can display that at the pro level.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III showed off his arm this weekend at the #NFLCombine 💪 pic.twitter.com/QGMCWL7jSr — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2024

3. Michael Penix Jr.

The important thing for Penix last weekend was to show his past injury history wouldn’t be a problem at the next level. His on-field workouts were of no surprise to anyone. He can sling a pretty ball, but the concern is how much of his production was dependent on star wideout Rome Odunze, who is expected to be selected in the top half of the first round. Penix could end up being a solid developmental option for New England, but the Patriots would be better served going elsewhere.

4. Michael Pratt

The Day 3 picks for quarterbacks look pretty bleak. Sam Hartman and Keldon Slovis looked mediocre at the combine, but Pratt continued to boost his stock from the Senior Bowl. Pratt doesn’t have the physical tools that Rattler possesses, but he was a solid leader at Tulane and flashed solid pocket presence. The Patriots could draft Pratt to compete for the backup job, and he could be the successor to Zappe as a backup who can shine at the right moments.

5. Jordan Travis

Detriot made an interesting pick when it selected Hendon Hooker in the third round last year. He was a QB who impressed in college before a major injury cut his season short. It’s unknown how far up the depth chart Hooker will go with the Lions, but it was an interesting low-risk, high-reward move. Travis profiles similarly. Florida State arguably makes the college football playoff if he stays healthy, and it could have been anyone’s game at that point. Travis showed off a solid arm in his final season with the Seminoles and his ability to win at the intermediate level could translate to the NFL. His inability to test due to his season-ending leg injury will hurt his draft stock. But if New England sticks with its reported plan of a rookie quarterback and a veteran QB in the room, Travis could be someone who lands on the practice squad or PUP list to learn the system and compete next season.