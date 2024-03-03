If the New England Patriots are interested in signing a veteran quarterback this offseason, as multiple reports have indicated, there are a few players who feel like viable options.

Joe Flacco is among them.

But the support for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year is far from unanimous inside One Patriot Place, according to a report from MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Chris Mason and Karen Guregian. MassLive wrote that Flacco is the “most divisive” among Patriots staffers.

“Flacco’s supporters in the building see him as the ideal pairing with a first-round pick,” MassLive wrote. “The Super Bowl winner would attack training camp as the starter and the rookie would need to earn the gig from him. If he loses a competition, the expectation is that Flacco would carry himself gracefully.

Story continues below advertisement

“On the flip side, Flacco’s detractors see little sense in signing a 39-year-old pocket passer who began last season on the couch and was exposed in the playoffs.”

Other names floated as potential suitors include veteran backup Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minschew. Brissett, who’s been linked to the Patriots since New England hired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, is viewed as the “most logical” by MassLive.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday wrote that Brissett is considered a “top backup option or 1A option.” Brissett, who played his rookie season in New England and spent the 2022 campaign under Van Pelt in Cleveland, was with the Washington Commanders last season.

Flacco played the 2023 season with Van Pelt and the Browns. Van Pelt was a key reason why Flacco helped the Browns to the playoffs, despite a slew of injuries behind center.