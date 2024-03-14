Patriots Won’t Have To Spend Big To Address Significant Need

It would have been nice if the Patriots signed tackle Jonah Williams on Wednesday, as it would have addressed a significant need and allowed New England to shift its focus toward other positions ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

That didn’t happen, though.

Williams is headed for Arizona, and while we’ve already complained about how that sets New England up for a more challenging rebuild, it isn’t the end of the world. It’s similar to the Calvin Ridley situation, where the Patriots missed out on the top-flight option, but still have plenty of opportunities to upgrade their roster.

It’s important to remember, the likelihood of this rebuild being any shorter than two seasons was extremely low in the first place. It’s just about taking the first step forward.

How can the Patriots do that? Why not start by building up some depth at tackle?

New England reportedly already retained Michael Onwenu, giving itself an undoubted starter at right tackle. Trent Brown has had one foot out the door since December, however, which means the Patriots still need an option on the left side. Chukwuma Okorafor was signed prior to the start of free agency, but he’s not exactly that guy.

The Patriots need bodies to compete for a spot, and these three names could not only do that, but possibly win it.

Yosh Nijman is the first one we’ll start with, as he comes from a Green Bay Packers organization that Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf has tons of familiarity with. Nijman was always good when given the chance in Green Bay, but never took hold of a starting spot. He’s a swing tackle who made 13 starts in 2022, and could be looking to compete for an opportunity at being a starter.

Josh Jones was stuck behind Houston Texans star Laremy Tunsil last season, but is an undoubted starting option at left tackle. He’s a former third-round pick who has versatility to move inside, but is at his best protecting the blindside.

Andrus Peat, on the other hand, has always been a guard, but thrived when moving outside last season. He’s on the wrong side of 30, but might be looking for an opportunity to stick on the outside. New England could give that to him, while developing a future starter behind him.

Who do you think should be the Patriots' left tackle next season?