Calvin Ridley was not the only speculated target the New England Patriots missed out on during the first day of NFL free agency.

Offensive tackle Jonah Williams is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Williams received a two-year deal worth $30 million with $19 million guaranteed, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An average annual value of $15 million per season, if it indeed is structured that way, would mean Williams ranks tied for 11th among left tackles. It feels like a reasonable deal for a 2019 first-round pick who started all 64 games he played with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Given New England’s glaring need at offensive tackle, Williams was speculated to be a potential target and good fit for de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and company.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots retained Mike Onwenu on what’s reported to be a three-year, $57 million contract with $38 million guaranteed. It was a smart decision by the Patriots to make sure the versatile Onwenu, who’s expected to play right tackle, didn’t reach the open market.

New England, however, still has a hole on the opposite side of the line. And one of the top players at the position — ESPN ranked Williams 30th on its top 50 free-agent list — reportedly is headed to the desert.