Ranking Patriots’ Biggest Needs As NFL Free Agency Begins

NFL free agency doesn’t officially open until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. That’s when free agents can officially sign with new teams and trades can be finalized.

But many players will know their next moves long before then.

Each year, most notable free agents agree to terms with teams during the legal tampering period, which begins Monday at noon ET.

The New England Patriots enter that period with roughly $32 million in available salary cap space and some important holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Here’s how we would rank their biggest roster needs as free agency gets underway:

1. Offensive tackle

Tackle — specifically right tackle — was the Patriots’ weakest position in 2022 and the one that needs the largest infusion of talent this offseason. Re-signing Conor McDermott helped — he started the final six games on the right side and held his own — but he’d ideally fill a backup spot this coming season. With only Trent Brown, McDermott and redshirted 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber currently under contract, the Patriots need to add a starting-caliber tackle either through free agency or in the draft (or both).

2. Wide receiver

The Patriots could lose their top receiver from the last three seasons, as Jakobi Meyers will be the best wideout available this week and, as such, could command a richer contract than New England is willing to pay. Even if they can re-sign Meyers, the Patriots should be looking to add the type of elite-level pass-catcher their offense has lacked in recent years. Unfortunately for them, there won’t be any of those available in free agency — unless you count former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 and didn’t play at all in 2022 — so they’d likely need to swing a trade to land one. Could they make a move for someone like DeAndre Hopkins or Jerry Jeudy? We’ll see.

3. Safety

Free safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement last Friday, and the Patriots don’t have an obvious in-house replacement for their longtime defensive leader. While it’s possible one of their current defensive backs could shift into that role, there’s also a deep pool of potential free agent options, from big names like Jessie Bates III and Jordan Poyer to under-the-radar players like Julian Love and Duron Harmon. Versatile fourth safety Jabrill Peppers also is among the Patriots’ internal free agents.