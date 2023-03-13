Ranking Patriots’ Biggest Needs As NFL Free Agency Begins

NFL free agency doesn’t officially open until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. That’s when free agents can officially sign with new teams and trades can be finalized.
But many players will know their next moves long before then.
Each year, most notable free agents agree to terms with teams during the legal tampering period, which begins Monday at noon ET.
The New England Patriots enter that period with roughly $32 million in available salary cap space and some important holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Here’s how we would rank their biggest roster needs as free agency gets underway:
1. Offensive tackle
Tackle — specifically right tackle — was the Patriots’ weakest position in 2022 and the one that needs the largest infusion of talent this offseason. Re-signing Conor McDermott helped — he started the final six games on the right side and held his own — but he’d ideally fill a backup spot this coming season. With only Trent Brown, McDermott and redshirted 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber currently under contract, the Patriots need to add a starting-caliber tackle either through free agency or in the draft (or both).
2. Wide receiver
The Patriots could lose their top receiver from the last three seasons, as Jakobi Meyers will be the best wideout available this week and, as such, could command a richer contract than New England is willing to pay. Even if they can re-sign Meyers, the Patriots should be looking to add the type of elite-level pass-catcher their offense has lacked in recent years. Unfortunately for them, there won’t be any of those available in free agency — unless you count former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 and didn’t play at all in 2022 — so they’d likely need to swing a trade to land one. Could they make a move for someone like DeAndre Hopkins or Jerry Jeudy? We’ll see.
3. Safety
Free safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement last Friday, and the Patriots don’t have an obvious in-house replacement for their longtime defensive leader. While it’s possible one of their current defensive backs could shift into that role, there’s also a deep pool of potential free agent options, from big names like Jessie Bates III and Jordan Poyer to under-the-radar players like Julian Love and Duron Harmon. Versatile fourth safety Jabrill Peppers also is among the Patriots’ internal free agents.
4. Cornerback
Like their current wideout situation, the Patriots are facing the prospect of potentially losing their No. 1 corner as Jonathan Jones prepares to hit the open market for the first time. And, as with Meyers, New England should be looking to upgrade here even if Jones re-ups. The 2022 Patriots lacked height and length at corner — Jalen Mills was their only contributor who topped 6 feet, and he missed extended time with a groin injury — and struggled against some of the elite wideouts they faced down the stretch.
5. Punter
After cutting Jake Bailey last week, the Patriots have zero punters under contract for the 2023 season. They’ve typically found those players through the draft (Bailey, Zoltan Mesko) or undrafted free agency (Ryan Allen), though, so it might be several weeks before they add Bailey’s replacement.
6. Running back
Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload this past season was the heaviest by a Patriots running back in over a decade, and he wore down in December and January. With Damien Harris hitting free agency, Ty Montgomery missing nearly the entire season with an injury and Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris contributing little as rookies, New England could look to add a veteran who can spell Stevenson on early downs and/or fill the James White role in passing situations.