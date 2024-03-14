Those outside the Titans organization might have been shocked by the reported signing of Calvin Ridley on Wednesday evening. But details that have surfaced since the two agreed to terms indicate Tennessee’s interest did not come out of nowhere.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday night the Titans had been working behind the scenes to put themselves in position to land Ridley. Tennessee was in contact with the 29-year-old wideout Tuesday night, the second day of the legal tampering period.

Russini reported general manager Ran Carthon, president of football operations Chad Brinker and first-year head coach Brian Callahan all were focused on landing the best receiver available ahead of free agency.

Ridley agreeing to sign with the Titans still caught many off guard. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars were reported to be the two contenders for Ridley throughout the legal tampering period, and Jacksonville was said to be Ridley’s preference. Tennessee’s interest was not reported.

Ridley reportedly landed $92 million over the four years, an average annual value of $23 million per season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Patriots offered $22 million AAV while Jacksonville presented $20 million AAV. The guaranteed money the Patriots offered, however, might have been a sticking point in negotiations.