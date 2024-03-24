A trip to the Motor City is on the line Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Purdue and Utah State are set for battle in a Midwest Region Round of 32 matchup in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The top-seeded Boilermakers throttled Grambling by 28 points in Round 1, while No. 8 Utah State secured a 16-point win over TCU.

Zach Edey and company are a significant 11.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the second-round clash. The winner will play fifth-seeded Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 showdown Friday in Detroit.

Here’s how you can watch the Purdue-Utah State matchup:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Featured image via Alex Martin/Journal And Courier via USA TODAY Network