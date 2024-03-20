The Patriots might not have signed marquee names during the first wave of free agency, but they did secure a person who is well-respected in the locker room.

New England re-signed Kendrick Bourne to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million. The news was met with positive reactions from Patriots receivers and Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots quarterback, DeMario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton were among the guests for a special dinner to celebrate Bourne’s contract extension.

“I want to be like you when I grow up,” Douglas said in a video posted by Kendrick Bourne’s wife Vanessa Bourne.

Douglas and Thornton praised Kendrick Bourne for helping them out when they entered the NFL and for being a leader in the wide receiver group. When it was Zappe’s chance to give a speech, the 28-year-old was greeted by “QB1” chants.

“I have yet to be blessed of playing on the field with KB,” Zappe said. “… Seeing you come into the facility every day with a smile on your face kind of brightens up everybody. I remember the first walkthrough after you got your injury. I remember you weren’t there, and everybody was like, ‘Damn, it’s just different without you there.’ The energy you bring to everything, the walkthroughs, practice, it creates that fun mentality. Everybody wants to have fun and that’s really because of you. It’s pretty sweet to see how one person can impact the team. … Now you’re going into your third contract. I know for us young bucks here, that’s a dream for us. It’s a dream to play that long in the NFL. It’s awesome. Congratulations, man.”

Zappe has worked with multiple Patriots receivers this offseason as the franchise prepares to potentially draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick.

Bourne this week expressed excitement about the new regime, and he’s even done his part in trying to recruit more talent to New England.