Bailey Zappe certainly isn’t short on confidence.

The Patriots quarterback, who headlined the depth chart immediately after New England reportedly traded Mac Jones to the Jaguars, expressed said confidence more than once on social media Sunday.

The first example came when Zappe “liked” the NFL’s Instagram which reported the Jones trade, leading many to think the 2022 fourth-rounder was sharing at parting message for Jones. Zappe then remained active on the platform Sunday night after receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly agreed to return to New England.

When fellow Patriots receiver Demario “Pop” Douglas went on Instagram live and expressed his excitement about Bourne’s return, Zappe took to the comments.

“Bro let’s go we gotta go eat,” Zappe posted in response to Douglas, as shared by CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles.

Patriots fans had a rather cut-throat reaction to Zappe “liking” the Jones trade. Many fans in New England are hoping Zappe, similar to Jones, moves on from the organization after an underwhelming season.

After all, the Patriots reportedly would like to use their No. 3 pick on a franchise quarterback and add a veteran signal-caller in free agency. Free agency begins Wednesday while the legal tampering period opens Monday at noon ET.