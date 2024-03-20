K.J. Osborn admitted the uncertainty regarding the New England Patriots quarterback situation played a role in his decision-making in NFL free agency. Nobody would have believed him if he said it didn’t.

But it’s fair to wonder if Osborn might have received some assurances from first-year coach Jerod Mayo and newly hired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt prior to agreeing to terms over the weekend.

“It definitely went into the decision,” Osborn told reporters during a video conference Wednesday. “I spoke to coach Mayo and AVP (Van Pelt) and things like that for the plan going forward. But I trust that everything is going to take care of itself.”

It would make sense for Osborn to ask about New England’s plan ahead of signing, regardless of the fact his contract reportedly is for one year. That’s something any receiver would want to know.

Story continues below advertisement

It also would make sense for the Patriots to be transparent with the 26-year-old wideout. After all, New England has been linked to the consensus top three quarterback prospects ever since their underwhelming 4-13 campaign concluded. The writing has been on the wall for Osborn and many others to see.

The Patriots reportedly entered the NFL Scouting Combine with a three-step plan for the position. They’ve already accomplished two of those steps by signing veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal in free agency and by trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The final step in that plan is to draft their franchise signal-caller, and New England reportedly would really like to do so with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Multiple reports have surfaced stating the Patriots are not interested in trading back from their current selection.

Perhaps Osborn, who played his previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, received similar assurances.