Kendrick Bourne clearly is a well-liked figure in the New England Patriots wide receivers room.

And a couple of his teammates were thrilled to see Bourne re-sign with the Patriots on Sunday night. Bourne inked a three-year contract worth up to $33 million to stay with New England.

JuJu Smith-Schuster brought his excitement about the contract news to social media as he gets a chance to work with Bourne for a second straight season.

“LFG!!! Run that (expletive) back,” Smith-Schuster posted on an Instagram story, per MassLive’s Chris Mason.

Bourne’s re-signing caught fellow Patriots wideout DeMario Douglas at a good time. He was on Instagram live when news of the deal surfaced and offered his instant reaction.

“Ya’ll see KB back,” Douglas said, per WEEI’s Mike Kadlick. “Everybody go spam KB. Everybody say KB back, man. Ya’ll see that boy. Big dog back.”

Bourne, who totaled 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, missed a majority of last season after he tore his ACL in a Week 8 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. He is expected to make a full recovery and Bourne believes he will be ready to play by the start of next season.

Smith-Schuster and Douglas are just glad that Bourne gets to suit up next season still in a Patriots uniform.