The Red Sox made it abundantly clear Thursday that pitcher Brayan Bello is part of their long-term plans.

Boston signed Bello to a six-year contract extension that begins this season and runs through 2029. The deal, which the Red Sox announced, also includes a club option for 2030.

Bello, who turns 25 in May, made his MLB debut in 2022 after a rapid rise up Boston’s prospect rankings. The right-hander then blossomed into a legitimate big-league hurler in 2023, finishing the year with a 12-11 record and a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts (157 innings).

Financial terms of Bello’s extension were not disclosed, but previous reports indicated the deal would guarantee him $55 million. The team option for 2030 reportedly is worth $21 million.

The Red Sox didn’t need to lock up Bello to a long-term extension this offseason, as the 24-year-old already was under club control through 2028. But the move gives Boston more cost certainty, securing Bello for an additional year plus the club option — at rates that could prove team-friendly if he continues his current trajectory.

It’s no small financial investment for a pitcher with just 214 1/3 MLB innings under his belt, especially when you factor in the ebbs and flows of his first professional season. Bello clearly has a ton of upside, though, and this gives the Red Sox some much-needed stability as they retool their rotation.