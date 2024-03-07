The Boston Red Sox have rich, deep roots in the Dominican Republic, which remain intact on their 2024 roster heading into Opening Day.

From the early era of David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Manny Ramirez, the Red Sox have seemingly always had ties to the Dominican Republic, which has directly impacted the organization’s most recent success. In 2004, Ramirez was named the World Series MVP while Martinez was another vital member of that run and Ortiz — needing no explanation — has had a big hand in three of Boston’s last four titles.

Now, with the Red Sox searching to climb out of a downward trend of finishing in the bottom of the American League East in back-to-back seasons, it’ll be up to a new group of Dominican-born players to step up. Here are four who have a chance to pitch in this upcoming season:

1.) Rafael Devers

After signing a 10-year, $313.5 million contract to remain in Boston last offseason, Rafael Devers became the team’s face of the franchise instantly.

Devers, 27, has led Boston in home runs for the last three consecutive seasons. Being the biggest power threat and hitting from the left side of the plate, Devers has been an obvious critical part of the lineup and that won’t change moving forward, especially since Boston finished 18th in home runs (182) last season.

With a response due from the team, Devers will be leaned on as a leader. The Red Sox have a handful of youngsters plus some newcomers joining the squad, therefore, Devers will need to lead by example and help set the tone to prevent replicating the disappointing finish in 2023.

2.) Brayan Bello

While the starting rotation fell apart due to a handful of injuries throughout the season, Brayan Bello stood out and took a notable leap forward.

Bello, 24, led the pitching staff in innings (157), going 12-11 while putting forth a convincing AL All-Star campaign. The right-hander allowed 16 earned runs through a combined 60 2/3 innings tossed from May to June, doing everything to keep the rotation together while teammates such as Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck were recovering on the injured list.

On Thursday, the Red Sox reportedly signed Bello to a six-year, $55 million extension, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, which includes a $21 million seventh-year team option. Since the deal begins this upcoming season, Bello will remain in a Red Sox uniform, at least, until 2029 — possibly 2030.

Considering Bello’s grown into becoming the best pitcher Boston’s produced from its farm system in a handful of years now, the responsibility level will grow as well. Teammate Lucas Giolito — Boston’s biggest offseason pitching addition — might miss the entirety of 2024 with a damaged right elbow. That means Bello’s continued emergence will be critical as the team looks to re-establish its pitching staff under newly hired coach Andrew Bailey.

3.) Joely Rodríguez

Left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez didn’t get much playing time last season because of a right oblique strain in spring training, and hip inflammation, limited him to just 11 innings in total.

Rodríguez, however, now back and healthy, will compete to join Brennan Bernardino as the second southpaw arm in Boston’s bullpen. Since the Red Sox are right-handed-heavy, both in the starting staff and bullpen, Rodríguez can be a valuable piece to helping bolster the team’s pitching depth.

In 2022, during Rodríguez’s last healthy campaign, the 32-year-old recorded a 4.47 ERA, pitching in 50 1/3 innings while striking out 57 hitters.

4.) Pablo Reyes

Early last season, Boston acquired Pablo Reyes from the then-Oakland Athletics for cash considerations — looking to get ahead of defensive struggles that amounted to the Red Sox leading the AL in errors (102).

Reyes, 30, replaced Kiké Hernández as Boston’s go-to utility infielder, making appearances at second base, third base, shortstop and even once at first base — where Reyes is getting some reps at during spring training.

Yet, even with Vaughn Grissom expected to be the starting second baseman and Trevor Story back and healthy to slide back in at shortstop, Reyes can still play a key role in 2024. Grissom suffered a left groin injury which will keep Boston’s newcomer out for Opening Day, giving Reyes an opportunity to leave an impression during spring exhibition action.

By the time Grissom returns to the lineup, Reyes could still be the first utility infielder whom manager Alex Cora looks to when looking to give Story, Grissom, Devers or even Triston Casas a day off.