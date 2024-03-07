Red Sox Deciding Between These Pitchers As Opening Day Starter

The Red Sox are confident in their rotation this season, and that could be on display with a strong showing on Opening Day.

Boston’s options dwindled when Lucas Giolito suffered an injury during spring training. The former Chicago White Sox pitcher was in contention to be the club’s No. 1 pitcher, but Alex Cora’s list of who will start on Opening Day is down to two: Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Bello is confident he can become the main guy for the Red Sox, and the work he’s done in spring training and in the offseason with franchise legend Pedro Martinez showed why he’s among the future stars of the club.

Nick Pivetta worked a bullpen role last season, but Cora and the coaching staff see his future as a front-end starter for the Red Sox rotation. Pivetta impressed Cora in spring training, and the work he’s done is why the 31-year-old is seen as an “X-factor” in MLB circles.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision might be made for Boston after it reportedly signed Bello to an extension, but Cora might want to keep it a competition for as long as possible.

Boston will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 28 on Opening Day.