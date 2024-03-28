WORCESTER, Mass. — Last fall, Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Christopher Troye told NESN.com that Chase Meidroth deserved more praise as one of the better players in the talented farm system.

The Red Sox clearly value the infielder, promoting him to Triple-A Worcester to start the 2024 season.

“I’m excited,” Meidroth told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. Ready to get it going. We’ve got a good group of guys in here.”

Positionally, Meidroth’s main experiences come at second base and third base. The Red Sox infield prospect doesn’t have a major preference and will be ready to play wherever to start the season.

“I’ll bounce around the infield, kind of wherever (they need me),” Meidroth added. “I’ve played around the infield my whole life.”

Boston’s 2022 fourth-round pick took a step forward with the glove in Double-A Portland last season, earning accolades with fellow infielders Nick Yorke and Marcelo Mayer.

“Credit to those guys, too,” Meidroth offered. “We pushed each other every day. At the end of the day, we got better every day. That was the big thing in getting better day in and day out. (Epperson) did a great job getting us prepared for each and every day and being on top of us about getting our stuff done.”

Offensively, Meidroth brings an excellent approach to Worcester, posting a .413 OBP in his minor league career. If he can do more damage, the Red Sox could be looking at their future utilityman in Boston.

“Stay with what I’ve been good at,” Meidroth shared. “We made some tweaks in the cages. I’ve been grinding a lot and getting a lot stronger this offseason. Pretty similar to last year and building off that.”

Meidroth begins his second full season in the Red Sox organization when the WooSox open their season on Friday on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.