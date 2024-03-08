Brayan Bello Reflects On Red Sox Journey To Contract Extension

Brayan Bello was tight-lipped about his six-year contract extension with the Boston Red Sox early on Thursday with it not becoming official until later in the day.

But Bello had a celebration in the works.

“Yeah, I can’t comment on that,” Bello told reporters about the extension, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “But I can tell you that we might have some good news during the weekend in the Dominican Republic. It’s gonna be great. I’m going to be able to spend time with my family and with my fans in the Dominican Republic and I’m sure we’re going to have a good time.”

Bello securing his future in a big way is a joyous moment for the 24-year-old, as it should be. The Dominican Republic native went from an obscure international free-agent signing in 2017 as an 18-year-old to developing into a homegrown pitching star for the Red Sox over the last several years.

Success didn’t immediately come Bello’s way, though. He posted a 5.43 ERA in 2019 with Low-A Salem to go along with a 5-10 record in 25 starts.

“At that time, I was just thinking about making the team and trying to become a big leaguer,” Bello said. “But obviously things have changed and I just keep working hard to keep improving myself and being the best that I can.”

Bello’s rapid rise started in 2021 when he went 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA across 21 starts between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. But Bello’s biggest leap came the following year. He dominated the opposition with Portland and at Triple-A Worcester, earning him a promotion to the big leagues, making his MLB debut on July 6, 2022.

Bello has bounced back and forth a little bit between the majors and Triple-A since that point. He’s dealt with his ups and downs on the mound with the Red Sox — compiling a 14-19 record with a 4.37 ERA in 39 starts — but flashed All-Star potential.

There’s no doubt that Bello has progressed to the point that he is seen as a frontline starter for the Red Sox as he begins his third season. Bello is even on the very short list to be the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox in three weeks.

“Of course I’m happy to be in that conversation,” Bello said. “Obviously, I’ve been working really hard, came to camp early this spring because that’s one of my goals each year. And if that happens, I’m going to be ready to take the ball that day.”

Bello didn’t take Thursday off even with the news of his contract extension. He worked against minor leaguers, throwing 50 pitches across three innings.

That workout appeared to be a full-circle moment for Bello, with those young players in a position he once was in, striving to get to where Bello is now.

“When you look back, it’s always nice to reflect on the journey that you’ve had to get all the way here,” Bello said. “For example, today, I had the opportunity to face some young guys and I have the opportunity to give some feedback and also learn from them. So yeah, it’s really nice.”