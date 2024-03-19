Why Spring Training Has Not Been ‘Fun’ For Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen admitted his second season with the Boston Red Sox is not off to an enjoyable start.

The 36-year-old Red Sox closer already is dealing with minor ailments, which have pushed back his ramp-up period and jeopardized him from starting the season on time. Jansen entered spring training with lat soreness and was scratched from what was supposed to be his second Grapefruit League appearance Monday due to lower back tightness, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Jansen’s spring schedule not going as planned certainly has dampened the mood of the veteran right-handed reliever.

“This is the first time I’m dealing with a lot of stuff, and I’m asking myself why,” Jansen told reporters, per Speier. “I’m having a healthy career so far. This year, spring training is not fun for me, because every day something’s hurting.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jansen has been very durable throughout his 14-year MLB career and was a key piece in Boston’s bullpen last season. Jansen was the only All-Star for the Red Sox in 2023 and finished the campaign converting 29-of-33 save opportunities to go along with a 3.63 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

Jansen not being ready for the start of the season would create a big question mark in the back end of the bullpen. He has made just one appearance in spring training so far, which came this past Friday against the Minnesota Twins. Jansen only recorded two outs and allowed two home runs.

According to Speier, Jansen is slated to get four outings coming on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday and next Tuesday, before Opening Day next week. But if Jansen can’t stick to that schedule, it won’t be a surprise if he begins the season on the injured list.

“He needs to pitch (Tuesday) for this to happen,” Alex Cora told reporters, per Speier. “We’re running out of time. That’s the reality.”