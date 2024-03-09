The Boston Red Sox will undoubtedly again rely on their relief pitchers in the upcoming season.

Setup man Chris Martin delivered a dominant season in relief for Boston, finishing 2023 with a 1.05 ERA, with 46 strikeouts and eight walks in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

While most of the Red Sox team is in the Dominican Republic for a weekend exhibition series with the Tampa Bay Rays, Martin stayed in Fort Myers to continue his spring training ramp up.

After throwing two pitches before live batting practice at JetBlue Park, Martin walked off the mound, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the reliever’s potential injury while in the Dominican Republic, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

“Just a groin. It’s a little bit tight so just more taking care of himself,” Cora said, per Cotillo. “Nothing with his arm. We’ll see how he feels in the upcoming days and we’ll go from there.”

According to Cotillo, Martin has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game during spring training, and Cora has allowed him to work on his ramp up at his own pace.

Martin’s precautionary setback comes after starter Lucas Giolito felt discomfort in his elbow following his last spring training start on Feb. 26 and is doubtful to be ready for Opening Day.