If the New England Patriots are indeed interested in free-agent receiver Tyler Boyd, they’re not alone.

The Athletic’s Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly reported Wednesday that Boyd and Pittsburgh had shown mutual interest. Kaboly doubled down on his report Thursday morning and said the “biggest hurdle” to Boyd landing in Pittsburgh is the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported the Jets have been trying to recruit Boyd, as well. Kaboly referred to Gang Green as a “dark horse.”

Where do the Patriots land in all this?

Story continues below advertisement

MassLive’s Mark Daniels on Wednesday referred to Boyd as a player to watch for the Patriots. Daniels reported New England is expected to continue to explore the veteran receiver market. That report differed from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, who reported the Patriots will transition to the draft.

The two developments came after the Patriots lost out on Calvin Ridley, who reportedly agreed to sign a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. New England badly needs to improve its weaponry, despite re-signing receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry.

There are a handful of players the Patriots could turn to via the trade market or free agency, especially after a pair of cap casualties were released Wednesday.

Boyd’s longtime teammate in Cincinnati, Tee Higgins, also is viewed as a potential option. Higgins reportedly requested to be traded by the Bengals after the franchise used its franchise tag on the 25-year-old last month.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old Boyd spent the last eight years with the Bengals. He’s totaled 5,172 receiving yards on 437 catches and 28 touchdowns over the last six years, carving out a role despite Cincinnati’s receiver group being led by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins the last few seasons.