Episodes seven and eight of “The Dynasty” premiered Friday, and the continued dive into the New England Patriots featured a special nugget for Taylor Swift fans.

The seventh episode of “The Dynasty” focuses on Deflategate and New England winning Super Bowl XLIX. The following episode then goes into Tom Brady and the fallout of Deflategate, primarily the quarterback’s four-game suspension.

Brady returned with a vengeance, and to capture that for viewers, Danny Amendola set the stage with highlights featuring a new version of Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” The re-recorded version will appear on a not-yet-announced “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” album.

Director Matt Hamacheck and producers of the Apple TV+ series approached Swift’s representation to get permission to use the song, and they agreed. it certainly doesn’t hurt that the global star has a partnership deal with Apple. But it was important for Hamacheck to use the song for episode eight.

“Sort of the world’s on his case,” Hamacheck told Kay Adams on “Up and Adams” on Monday. “Everybody wants to see him fail, so he goes on the revenge tour. And we always try to find music that doesn’t necessarily, it isn’t subversive, but its not the typical way you would show something.”

Brady didn’t miss a beat when he came back in Week 5 during the 2016 season. The former Patriots QB threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions on a 67.4 completion percentage. He finished second in MVP voting, and oh yeah, helped orchestrate the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history when New England came back from a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI.