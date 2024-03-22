Texas A&M Vs. Nebraska Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

The No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies will meet for a much-anticipated start to their respective runs through the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday night at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Nebraska (23-10) has a chance at history, getting the opportunity to capture its first ever NCAA Tournament victory. However, the Cornhuskers will need to go through a Texas A&M (20-14) team led by guard Wade Taylor IV, who averaged a team-best 18.9 points with four assists this season.

The Cornhuskers proved to be a disciplined team on both ends of the floor, finishing among the top five in the Big Ten in outside 2-point and 3-point percentage. That could play huge considering the Aggies aren’t nearly as efficient in putting points up on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Nebraska as a 1.5-point favorite to advance and face either the No. 1 Houston Cougars or No. 16 Longwood Lancers in the second round. The Cornhuskers also have +12000 odds of being crowned national champions when the tournament is all set and done.

Here’s how you can watch the Nebraska-Texas A&M matchup live:

When: Friday, March 22 at 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: Watch TNT