The Red Sox chose to play it safe with Trevor Story on Thursday.

Story originally was scheduled to start at shortstop for Boston’s spring training matchup with the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. But a few hours before first pitch, the Red Sox removed Story from the lineup and replaced him with David Hamilton. Alex Cora revealed Story was pulled for precautionary reasons after experiencing neck stiffness, per MassLive.

The update on Story wasn’t the only Red Sox injury news that Cora provided Thursday morning. Boston’s manager also revealed newcomer Tyler O’Neill will not join the club on the trip to the Dominican Republic due to tightness in his left calf. Furthermore, relief pitcher Zack Kelly is dealing with a sore oblique and could begin the season on the injured list.

On a positive note for the Red Sox, Jarren Duran was atop the starting lineup Thursday after exiting Tuesday’s spring training contest due to ankle tightness.