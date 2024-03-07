MLB on Thursday unveiled the rosters for the Spring Breakout event, and there should be no surprise as to who leads the way for the Boston Red Sox.

The Spring Breakout event will be held for four days next week and will feature the top prospects of every major league club at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums. The Red Sox will play the Atlanta Braves next Saturday at JetBlue Park.

Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel, prospects who’ve been dubbed Boston’s “Big Three,” will be among those representing the storied club. The roster also consists of notable names like Ceddanne Rafaela, Miguel Bleis, Nick Yorke and Wikelman Gonzalez.

Here is the complete roster that will face the Braves next Saturday.

Pitchers

Wikelman Gonzalez

Richard Fitts

Hunter Dobbins

Angel Bastardo

Isaac Coffey

Luis Guerrero

Zach Penrod

Dalton Rogers

David Sandlin

Christopher Troye

Catchers

Kyle Teel

Nathan Hickey

Brooks Bannon

Johanfran Garcia

Infielders

Marcelo Mayer

Nick Yorke

Yoeilin Cespedes

Nazzan Zanetello

Chase Meidroth

Antonio Anderson

Blaze Jordan

Eddinson Paulino

Outfielders

Roman Anthony

Ceddanne Rafaela

Miguel Bleis

Allan Castro

Kristian Campbell

The Spring Breakout comes a week after the Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays in the Dominican Republic Series at Estadio Quisqueya.