MLB on Thursday unveiled the rosters for the Spring Breakout event, and there should be no surprise as to who leads the way for the Boston Red Sox.

The Spring Breakout event will be held for four days next week and will feature the top prospects of every major league club at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums. The Red Sox will play the Atlanta Braves next Saturday at JetBlue Park.

Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel, prospects who’ve been dubbed Boston’s “Big Three,” will be among those representing the storied club. The roster also consists of notable names like Ceddanne Rafaela, Miguel Bleis, Nick Yorke and Wikelman Gonzalez.

More Red Sox

Why Roman Anthony Enters 2024 With Improved Red Sox Potential

by Tim Crowley 7 Min Read

Red Sox’s Kyle Teel Brings Momentum To First Full Professional Season

by Tim Crowley 5 Min Read

Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Nick Yorke Seeks Consistency In 2024

by Tim Crowley 6 Min Read

Here is the complete roster that will face the Braves next Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Pitchers
Wikelman Gonzalez
Richard Fitts
Hunter Dobbins
Angel Bastardo
Isaac Coffey
Luis Guerrero
Zach Penrod
Dalton Rogers
David Sandlin
Christopher Troye

Catchers
Kyle Teel
Nathan Hickey
Brooks Bannon
Johanfran Garcia

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Infielders
Marcelo Mayer
Nick Yorke
Yoeilin Cespedes
Nazzan Zanetello
Chase Meidroth
Antonio Anderson
Blaze Jordan
Eddinson Paulino

Outfielders
Roman Anthony
Ceddanne Rafaela
Miguel Bleis
Allan Castro
Kristian Campbell

Story continues below advertisement

The Spring Breakout comes a week after the Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays in the Dominican Republic Series at Estadio Quisqueya.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Deciding Between These Pitchers As Opening Day Starter

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Chris Cameron