MLB on Thursday unveiled the rosters for the Spring Breakout event, and there should be no surprise as to who leads the way for the Boston Red Sox.
The Spring Breakout event will be held for four days next week and will feature the top prospects of every major league club at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums. The Red Sox will play the Atlanta Braves next Saturday at JetBlue Park.
Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel, prospects who’ve been dubbed Boston’s “Big Three,” will be among those representing the storied club. The roster also consists of notable names like Ceddanne Rafaela, Miguel Bleis, Nick Yorke and Wikelman Gonzalez.
Here is the complete roster that will face the Braves next Saturday.
Pitchers
Wikelman Gonzalez
Richard Fitts
Hunter Dobbins
Angel Bastardo
Isaac Coffey
Luis Guerrero
Zach Penrod
Dalton Rogers
David Sandlin
Christopher Troye
Catchers
Kyle Teel
Nathan Hickey
Brooks Bannon
Johanfran Garcia
Infielders
Marcelo Mayer
Nick Yorke
Yoeilin Cespedes
Nazzan Zanetello
Chase Meidroth
Antonio Anderson
Blaze Jordan
Eddinson Paulino
Outfielders
Roman Anthony
Ceddanne Rafaela
Miguel Bleis
Allan Castro
Kristian Campbell
The Spring Breakout comes a week after the Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays in the Dominican Republic Series at Estadio Quisqueya.
