UAB Vs. Temple Live Stream: Watch AAC Championship Online, On TV

The UAB Blazers will face the Temple Owls in the AAC Championship with an NCAA Tournament bid on the line Sunday afternoon.

The No. 4 Blazers enter with a 22-11 record while the No. 11 Owls are 16-19 on the campaign.

The Blazers, who are 7.5-point favorites, are coming off a semifinal win over No. 1 South Florida. UAB kicked off its AAC tournament run with a win over No. 12 Wichita State on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Owls enter Sunday having won four games in four days. Temple defeated No. 14 UTSA on Wednesday, blew out No. 6 SMU on Thursday before it earned upset victories over No. 3 Charlotte on Friday and No. 2 Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the AAC title game online and on TV:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Sunday, March 17 at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN