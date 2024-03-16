UNC vs. NC State Live Stream: Watch ACC Championship Online, On TV

An automatic bid in March Madness and the NCAA tournament is on the line on Saturday night in Washington D.C. as the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the No. 10 North Carolina State Wolfpack in the ACC Championship Game.

The Tar Heels swept the season series over the Wolfpack during ACC play, earning a 67-54 victory on Jan. 10 and a 79-70 win on March 2.

North Carolina advanced to the title game after a 72-65 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers, headlined by 25 points from ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis. As for NC State, the Wolfpack scratched out a 73-65 overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers behind with four players finishing in double figures.

Tip-off from Capital One Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the North Carolina-NC State matchup online and on TV:

When: Saturday, March 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN