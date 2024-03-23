Washington State will look to play spoiler for Iowa State as the second round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues Saturday at Chi Health Center Omaha.

Can the Cyclones continue making their surprisingly dominant run?

Iowa State (28-7) enters the dance as the No. 2 seed in the East Region. The Cyclones took care of business against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the first round, marking their fourth consecutive win after taking down No. 1 overall seed Houston in the Big-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament final.

Washington State (25-9) is no slouch, tough. The No. 7 seed is led by Isaac Jones and Myles Rice, who do just about everything for the Cougs.

The Cyclones are a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 128.5. Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game online and on TV.

When: Saturday, March 23 @ 6:10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT