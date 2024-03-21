The Patriots face the most important draft in franchise history next month, and there don’t seem to be mixed opinions on what they should do with the No. 3 pick.

New England fans largely agree that a quarterback should be selected third overall. However, the possibility of that selection being a quarterback who the franchise reportedly doesn’t “love” has analysts wondering if a trade down would be more optimal than taking a huge risk.

The Athletic held its annual NFL reporter mock draft Thursday and it featured a blockbuster trade for the No. 3 pick. The deal had the Patriots acquiring picks No. 11 and No. 23, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick from the Vikings for the third overall pick. The trade-up was for Drake Maye, who analysts suggest might need to sit a season, but who Minnesota reporter Alec Lewis believes could fit with what the team wants to do.

“In real life, the Patriots plan to hold firm and take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick,” Patriots reporter Chad Graff said. “But plans can change, and the offer the Vikings made in this mock draft was enough for me to change course. The Patriots’ roster needs to improve so much that the new goal is to build up the rest of that roster and use our (now) two 2025 first-round picks to get a quarterback next year.”

Graff had New England selecting Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu at No. 11 and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell at No. 23. The selections help address needs on the roster and would leave the Patriots with Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler or Joe Milton III for the rest of the draft after five quarterbacks were selected in The Athletic’s mock draft.

