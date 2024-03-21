To borrow some phrasing from “Draft Day,” many believe the Patriots should select a quarterback at No. 3 no matter what.

Scott Zolak doesn’t see it that way.

Signal-caller arguably is New England’s biggest need heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, and the franchise is in position to land one of the best in the class with its highest pick in over three decades. But Zolak, a former Patriots QB who now serves as a radio color commentator for the team, believes New England shouldn’t force the issue if the chips don’t fall in its favor.

“If they aren’t in love at three with the QB and not going to play him, I say trade,” Zolak recently said, per The Boston Globe. “Especially with still not having a No. 1 wide receiver or a starting left tackle through free agency.”

A recent report claimed the Patriots have not “shown an appetite” for trading the third overall pick. However, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf reportedly has a goal to “stockpile” picks, and New England could rake in a haul with a first-round trade. And at least one team might be gearing up to make the Patriots an offer they can’t refuse.

New England reportedly does not “love” Drake Maye, who arguably would be the best quarterback available if Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are taken with the first two picks, respectively. If those selections come to pass, the Patriots might want to heed Zolak’s advice.