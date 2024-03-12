The Patriots reportedly had a three-step quarterback plan heading into the offseason, and it seems to be coming into focus.

New England reportedly agreed to ship Mac Jones off to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and apparently intends on filling his roster spot by signing veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett once free agency officially opens Wednesday. If we’re paying attention to the third step, it seems all that’s left to do is select a signal-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It would be pretty shocking if that selection didn’t come at No. 3 overall, but Eliot Wolf’s team is also scouting prospects who could be selected later in the draft.

The Patriots will have a pretty large contingent at the University of Oregon pro day Tuesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. New England is expected to have four staffers in attendance: quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, college scouting director Camren Williams, national scout Tony Kinkela and area scout J.T. Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, of course, will serve as the star of the show. He’s expected to be a fringe first-round selection, with the more likely outcome seeing him be selected in the second round.

Nix would be in play if the Patriots receive an offer to trade back that they can’t refuse, perhaps from the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders, who hold picks No. 11, 12 and 13, respectively. It likely could be New England doing its due diligence, but the presence of McCartney shows that Nix likely is more important to get another look at than someone like South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, who will also work out Tuesday.

Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, who will in all likelihood go No. 2 and 3, respectively, are the more likely options for New England. There’s nothing wrong with the Patriots putting in the legwork, though.