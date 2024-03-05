The Patriots could have their choice between Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels with the third overall pick, and an ESPN analyst suggested a plan for one of the prospects for New England.

There is no consensus on who is the second-best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams is believed to go first overall to the Chicago Bears, and it’s unknown which direction the Washington Commanders lean toward. Multiple quarterback-needy teams could trade up, but it’s possible Daniels will rise to become the second overall pick.

That would leave the Patriots with Maye, and if they choose to take a quarterback, Dan Orlovsky hopes New England has more plans for the offseason.

“If New England wants to take Drake Maye at (third overall), they better have a free agent (quarterback) already signed,” Orlovsky told Rich Eisen on Monday, per Boston.com’s Hayden Bird. “Drake Maye has to be on the Jordan Love-type of timeline. Drake Maye has to sit.”

Love was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and started his first full season in 2023 when he led Green Bay to a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf appears to be taking inspiration from his time with the Packers as “defacto general manager” of the Patriots, so it’s a path he could utilize.

Orlovsky cited Maye’s poor footwork as a reason why needs to sit a season and develop that part of his game. But he still is high on the North Carolina product as a prospect.

“Drake Maye is an amazing talent,” Orlovsky said. “I love his Pittsburgh game. He’s the difference in the game. He makes some big-time plays down the field. He controls the line of scrimmage with protection, ball comes out on time, drops that back leg and rips it.

“And then I see some plays, like, ‘Hey man, you can get away with that against Pitt on that deep crosser vs. man coverage, but you’re not going to survive a long time in the NFL like that.'”

New England’s been linked to veteran options who fit offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s system and the Patriots reportedly would be willing to let a veteran start if they feel whoever is picked third overall isn’t ready to play.