Yale Vs. San Diego State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

The No. 13 Yale Bulldogs and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs will go head-to-head for a chance at the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Yale (23-9) did its part in playing the underdog and shattering the overwhelming majority of brackets submitted by knocking out No. 4 Auburn. That marked Yale’s first tournament win since 2016, and set the Bulldogs up for a huge follow-up test against last year’s national runner-up in the Aztecs (25-10).

San Diego State returns looking for redemption after falling short against UConn in the national title game in 2023. Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee was pivotal in San Diego State’s entry matchup versus UAB, scoring a game-high 32 points. Just like last season’s magical run to the final showdown, the Aztecs entered this season’s tournament as the No. 5 seed.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed San Diego State as the 5.5-point favorite to advance and face either No. 1 UConn or No. 9 Northwestern. The Aztecs also have +7500 to make it out of the March Madness dance as national champions.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch the San Diego State-Yale matchup:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: TBS