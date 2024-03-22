Thousands of brackets were busted after the first day of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, except for one star NFL running back.

Oakland shocked the nation when they upset Kentucky in the first round to kick off this year’s NCAA tournament. The Wildcats were among the favorites to win the South Region, and fans expected John Calipari’s side to at least make the Elite Eight but few predicted Jack Gohlke to shoot 10 3-pointers to help the 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies advance.

Bijan Robinson was one of the few who did predict an upset win. In fact, the Atlanta Falcons running back was among the 0.00038% of people who still had a perfect bracket after the first day of the NCAA tournament, according to FanDuel.

“Perfect day 1 haha kinda dope,” Robinson posted on X early Friday morning.

.@Bijan5Robinson's bracket!



Longhorns win the title 🤘

Western Kentucky > Marquette 🤯

2️⃣ double-digit seeds in the Elite 8 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kFm4ZqLNNQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024

There are multiple strategies to follow when filling out a bracket, but Robinson took some shots. The Texas product picked his Longhorns to win the national title over the UConn Huskies. He had the 15th-seeded Western Kentucky Hilltoppers upset the second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles. His bracket also featured the 12th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes and 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack making Elite Eight runs.

Robinson will hope his bracket can remain perfect after Friday’s games, but it goes to show that filling out an NCAA tournament bracket never really is an exact science.