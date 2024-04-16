Awkward! Commanders Reportedly Hosting Top QB Prospects At Same Time

If you’ve ever been in an awkward job interview, you just might have something in common with one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

You just weren’t interviewing for a multi-million dollar contract, we assume.

The Commanders are hosting LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. for visits on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. It’s not like they’re all cycling in and out, though. Washington’s having them all come in at the same time.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters supposedly is bringing the idea with him from San Francisco, where the 49ers would host large groups of prospects on visits, according to Breer. Washington would like to see them interact with peers, as there will reportedly be around 20 prospects at the facility in Ashburn, Va. on Wednesday.

Is that not slightly insane?

Washington’s idea makes sense in a vacuum, but if this interview does have a large impact on its ultimate decision, the margin for error is extremely thin. It feels like an odd position to put your future franchise quarterback in, which seemingly will come from this group for the Commanders.

It could be a nice test, but if none of the quarterbacks react well to it, what’s the plan then?