Coaches View This As ‘Greatest Attribute’ Of Patriots’ Draftee

Layden Robinson, an offensive lineman who the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, believes he’s going to fit New England’s offense well.

And based on what Robinson relayed about his conversations with Patriots assistants, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, apparently they agree.

The Patriots selected Robinson with their first of two fourth-round picks (No. 103). The Texas A&M product will arrive in New England after he started 23 games at right guard the last two seasons.

“It’s like running off the ball and getting after everything,” Robinson said Saturday when asked about his conversations with Van Pelt about the Patriots’ offense.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the main thing that they talked to me about up there because a lot of people talk about my play style and how I like coming off the ball, and that was just my greatest attribute. And they’re right, that is my greatest attribute.”

When speaking to reporters at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson said Van Pelt is incorporating more outside zone schemes. Stevenson was happy to see Van Pelt putting in so many new running plays and said the Patriots offense will try to play like an “enforcer.”

Safe to safe the 6-foot-3, 302-pound Robinson will like the sound of that. After all, he described himself as a “grinder” just a few days prior. A powerful player on the interior, Robinson was second-team All-SEC in 2023. He said he likes to play tough and gritty and go after defenders “over and over again.”

“It’s been instilled in me for years, for a long time, especially with my coaching staff at Texas A&M,” Robinson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Robinson shared how he had “great” communication with the Patriots during the pre-draft process. He spoke with the organization before the Senior Bowl, ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine and again before Texas A&M hosted its Pro Day.

“We met a lot and they got to know me a lot,” Robinson said. “They got to know where my football mind was at as well.”

Patriots first-year coach Jerod Mayo expressed that the selection of Robinson was due to the fact that, simply, he’s a good football player. Robinson said he would feel comfortable showcasing his versatility and Mayo indicated both Robinson and other interior lineman may be tasked to do so.