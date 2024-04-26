Patriots quarterback Drake Maye idolized Bills signal-caller Josh Allen, prompting a notable comparison before the 21-year-old was selected third overall by New England during Thursday night’s 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye spent two seasons as the starting quarterback at North Carolina, most recently recording 3,608 passing yards with 24 touchdowns in 2023. The 21-year-old was named second-team All-ACC, finishing fifth in career passing yards (8,018) and fourth in passing touchdowns (63) in Tar Hell history.

With the expectations of becoming New England’s next franchise quarterback, ex-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick inserted his two cents. Specifically, Belichick addressed the Maye-Allen comparison — quickly — by refusing to jump the gun alongside the bold stance.

“Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen,” Belichick said on ESPN’s live broadcast of “The Pat McAfee Show. ” “He’s been doing that for quite a while. We’ll see about that. I think there are some similarities in terms of size and athleticism, but Josh Allen’s a pretty special player now.”

Nevertheless, Belichick didn’t reserve exclusively harsh words when evaluating Maye’s talent upon arriving in New England.

Though Maye was taken behind fellow quarterback prospects Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), sitting in the middle of an elite bunch. Maye’s play-making and arm strength both stood out in UNC, leaving plenty of upside on the table in Foxborough.

“A very talented kid,” Belichick added. “Good size, runs well, has a good arm. He just hasn’t played very much. He really doesn’t have a lot of experience and he makes some big plays. … He’s gonna need some work in reading defenses, reading coverages.”

Maye will seek to clean up the mess left by ex-Patriots quarterback Mac Jones — whom Belichick drafted 15th overall in 2021 — and lead the way in New England following its 4-13 finish in 2023.