The Patriots didn’t need to use the full 10 minutes allowed on the clock Thursday, and with more than two minutes remaining, they sent their pick to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Drake Maye is a New England Patriot.

As Maye made his way up to the stage, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. weighed in on the Patriots’ decision to draft the North Carolina quarterback with the third overall pick.

“I think they can get it right,” Kiper said on ESPN’s draft coverage. “They got to coach him, and they can’t just hang him out to dry like they did Mac Jones. This organization, your organization has to help Drake Maye. He’s 21 years of age. He’s still developing.”

As the new Patriots’ franchise quarterback, Kiper believes Maye can be successful in New England.

“When he gets in a rhythm, he can pick you apart,” Kiper said. “Sometimes he doesn’t always get in that rhythm. He runs a little hot and cold at times.”

Kiper pointed out Maye could be inconsistent at times with his accuracy, but encourages New England to sit the new quarterback for a little bit to “watch and learn,” how the Patriots offense is run.

Maye will join Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke in New England until head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt decide which of the signal callers will run the Patriots offense under center.